KZN sergeant, brother arrested for corruption linked to a Limpopo jewellery store robbery

Durban — A KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant and her brother are due back in court on Wednesday on a corruption charge for allegedly trying to bribing an investigation officer, to not oppose bail in a multimillion rand jewellery robbery case. Sergeant Slindile Dlamini, 37 and her 33 year old brother first appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court last Thursday.

The two were arrested after they had driven to Limpopo to allegedly bribe an investigating officer with R40 000, for him not opposing the bail application of five robbery accused. Their case related to an armed robbery at the Savannah Mall in Polokwane on May 12. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said five armed suspects allegedly robbed the store of jewellery worth millions of rand. Five men - Mduduzi Zulu, 30, Lindokuhle Skhosana, 29, Asanda Mhlongo, 24, Sandile Ngcobo, 40, and Sifundo Chiya, 34 - were all traced to KZN and later arrested in Pietermaritzburg.

Ledwaba said: "It is reported that the sergeant made several attempts to persuade and influence the investigation officer not to oppose bail for the five suspects in exchange for R40 000 in cash.“ He added that the officer met with the investigating officer and gave him an amount of R37 000 before she drove away in a silver Honda with her brother. "Little did she know that the meeting with the investigating officer was a set-up, and she was monitored," he said.

"Police who were observing her tried to stop her vehicle when she left the scene, but the driver sped off. A car chase ensued until the vehicle was cornered at N1 South Road next to Shell fuel station about 10km from Polokwane, where the two were arrested." He said the officer's interest in the case of the jewellery robbers was unknown at the moment. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.