KZN Speaker meets King Misuzulu ahead of the State of the Province Address

Durban — In preparation for the official opening of the provincial legislature by King Misuzulu, the KwaZulu-Natal legislature speaker, Nontembeko Boyce will lead a delegation to meet the king in Ulundi on Tuesday. Every year the provincial government gives an opportunity to the reigning Zulu king to address the legislature before the State of the Province Address by the premier. The province is the only one that has two addresses because of the status of the Zulu king as the king of the province.

Speaker’s spokesperson Nomusa Phungula, said: “Yes we are on our way to meet with His Majesty as we always do consultation with him in preparation for the official opening of the legislature. The legislature will discuss the date of “which the event would take place and hear the views of the king.” The Head of Communications and Stakeholder Relations, His Royal Highness Prince Africa of Onkweni also confirmed the meeting, saying the legislature had requested the meeting with His Majesty to discuss the preparations. The Daily News understands that the legislature’s programme committee would propose a date for the opening of the legislature to the king and would have to agree before it becomes the official date.