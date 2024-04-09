KZN’s weekend dates at driver’s licence testing centres, motor licensing bureaux

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has issued a public notice about weekend dates and opening times of driver’s licence testing centres and motor licensing bureaux in April. In a post on Facebook, the department advised the public that Drivers Licensing Testing Centres (DLTC) offer bookings for learners and driver’s tests as well as testing, renewal of drivers licences, applications for and renewals of PrDPs and collection of driver licence cards. They do not offer motor vehicle licensing services unless otherwise stated.

Required documentation for the processing of applications: ID document/smart card and a copy thereof.

Drivers licence.

R250 for the issue of driver’s licence.

R90 for temporary drivers licence and 1x ID sized photograph. What to note about proof of residence: Must not be older than 3 months.

Must clearly state the physical address.

If living with parents an affidavit done by the parent must accompany the proof of residence.

If leasing property, the lease agreement must be attached. An eye test certificate from an optometrist is preferred, although eye test facilities are available on-site unless otherwise indicated. These must not be older than three months.

Empangeni DLTC will be open on the weekends of April 20-21 from 7am to 1pm offering the following services: Renewal of driver’s licences.

Application and Issue of PrDPs.

Booking of learners and driver’s licences.

Collection of driver’s licence cards.

Learners licence tests.

Driver’s licence (Code A) tests. Newcastle DLTC will be open on the weekend of April 20-21 April from 7am-2pm and on Sunday from 7.30am-1pm offering the following services: Collection of driving licence cards.

Renewals of driving licences.

PrDP applications (new applications and renewals) and issue (R250).

Bookings of learners and driving licences. Pinetown DLTC will be open on the weekends, April 13-14 and April 20-21, from 7am to 1pm offering the following services:

Collection of driver’s licence cards.

Renewal of driving licences.

PrDP application (new application and renewals, and issue). Please note: Card payments are encouraged. Rossburgh DLTC is open on the weekends of April 13-14 and April 20-21, from 7.30am to 1.30pm offering the following services: Collection of driving licence cards.

Renewals of driving licences.

PrDP application (new applications and renewals) and issue (R250). There will be no bookings of learners and driving licenses on the weekends.

Payments can be made by card only. Applicants must bring optometrist reports for the eye test. The Durban Motor Licensing Bureau will be open on April 13 and 14 offering all motor vehicle licensing services from 8am to 1pm. Pinetown Motor Licensing Bureau will be open on April 13 and 14 offering all motor vehicle licensing services from 8am to 1pm.

Umbilo Motor Licensing Bureau will be open on April 27 and 28 offering all motor vehicle licensing services from 8am to 1pm. The following municipality-run DLTCs are open on weekends as follows: Abaqulusi DLTC will be opening on April 13 from 8am to 1pm offering the following services:

Drivers licence renewals.

Collection of driver’s licences.

Booking of learners and driver’s licence tests.

Testing of learners licences. For enquiries please contact Mr BP Cele at [email protected] Verulam DLTC is open on Saturdays, April 13 and 20 for all driver’s licence-related transactions from 7am to 1pm. For motor vehicle licence transactions, the Verulam Motor Licensing Office will be open on Saturdays April 13 and April 20 from 7am to 12.30pm.

Winklespruit DLTC is open on Saturday April 13 and 20 for all driver’s licence-related transactions from 7am to 1pm. For Motor Vehicle Licence Transactions, Winklespruit Motor Licensing Office will be open on Saturday, April 13 andApril 20 from 7am to 12.30pm. uMhlanga Licensing Office will be open for motor vehicle licence transactions on Saturday, April 13 and April 20 from 7am to 12.30pm.

Ray Nkonyeni (Port Shepstone) DLTC will be operating on Saturday April 13 andApril 20 from 8am to 12pm. All services relating to the DLTC functions except for testing applicants for driving licences will be offered. A total of 60 numbers will be issued for the day and will be assessed by the supervisor on duty for further intake of applicants. Applicants who are frail and or physically challenged will be given priority and assisted as quickly as possible. The motor vehicle licensing and registration office will not be open on weekends to the public.

The Department of Transport added that detailed information regarding driver licences, including renewals, PrDPs and learner licences can be found at http://www.kzntransport.gov.za/faq/index.htm The department also said that when further information is received regarding other DLTC weekend openings, the information will be added to the Facebook post. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.