Landlord stabbed to death following argument with tenant

Durban — Police are investigating a case of murder after a landlord was allegedly stabbed to death by his tenant following an argument in Ottawa, Verulam, on Sunday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Verulam police are investigating a case of murder following an incident that occurred on October 15, 2023, at Riverview Road in Ottawa.

“It is alleged that a 56-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unknown suspect. The deceased was allegedly heard screaming for help after having an argument with one of his tenants,” Netshiunda said. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that a Riverview Road resident in Ottawa was allegedly murdered by a tenant on Sunday afternoon. Balram said that a Riverview Road resident contacted Rusa at approximately 2.36pm after she heard of the murder.

He said that, on arrival, reaction officers discovered the Verulam SAPS in attendance. “It was established that the property owner demanded outstanding payment for rental when a verbal altercation ensued. The tenant left the property and returned with two other males. They stabbed the victim multiple times before they fled the scene on foot,” Balram said. “Other tenants on the property heard the victim calling for assistance while being stabbed when they contacted law enforcement for assistance.”

Meanwhile, in August, when Police Minister Bheki Cele released quarter one crime statistics 2023/24, he said that between April and June this year, police recorded 6 228 counts of murders. He said this is 196 fewer people killed compared to the same time last year. Out of the 6 228 people killed during April to June, 1 188 were women and children. Apart from the Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape, all provinces recorded decreases in murder in this quarter. “Majority of the people murdered during this period were killed either during an argument, an act of vigilantism or their lives were cut short while being robbed. Of course, the 3.1% decline in the murder rate is no cause for celebration. 6 228 is not just a number. It is people whose lives were cut short at the hands of another,” Cele said.