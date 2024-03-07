Lane closures on the N3 for repainting of lane markings and installation of road studs

Durban – The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (Sanral) has announced that there will be lane closures on the N3 for lane markings and road studs. According to Sanral’s traffic advisory, the N3 between the Westville Viaduct and Paradise Valley Interchange will be subject to lane closures from March 11 to March 22, between 8pm and 4.30am.

During these dates and times, the repainting of lane markings and installation of road studs as part of the construction process for the N3 road upgrades from the Westville Viaduct to the Paradise Valley Interchange will take place. Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager Jason Lowe said: “The lane closures will take place on the east and westbound lanes of the N3 between Westville Viaduct (Pavilion Mall) and Paradise Valley Interchange (N3/M13 split). “The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), with the assistance of the contractor’s traffic accommodation team, will monitor and manage traffic during this period.”

Lowe urged motorists to plan their trips and consider alternative routes to ensure safe and timeous arrival at their respective destinations, while adhering to speed limits. “Sanral apologises for any inconvenience caused during this period of road improvements and appeals to the motoring public to be patient and considerate on the road.” Meanwhile, the N3 will be fully closed on March 11 between 2.30pm and 3pm and on March 13 between 2.30pm and 3pm.

This is to facilitate blasting under the Lynnfield Bridge on the R103 as part of the construction process of the N3 upgrade. “The previously scheduled blasts could not proceed due to technical difficulties,” Lowe said. “Intermittent full closures will take place on both the N3 and R103 between the Ashburton and Lynnfield Park interchanges. The RTI will manage and monitor traffic during all sessions with the assistance of the contractor’s traffic accommodation team.”

As the blast occurs on the R103 under the N3 Bridge, there is no alternative route on which to divert traffic. A 30-minute delay will be inevitable as both the R103 and the N3 will be closed for the duration of the blast and the clearing of debris. The intermittent full road closures will take place on: March 11 (blast day 1 – create slot)

2.30pm to 2.45pm – Close N3 and R103 and blast on the R103

2.45pm to 3pm – Clean up any debris on the N3 and R103

3pm – Reopen N3 and R103 for all vehicles March 13 (blast day 2 – main blast) 2.30pm to 2.45pm – Close N3 and R103 and blast on the R103

2.45pm to 3pm – Clean up any debris on the N3 and R103

3pm – Reopen N3 and R103 for all vehicles Lowe said the closure may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions that day. If that happens, a second notice with information on the new schedule will be issued. He urged motorists to be patient during the closure as there are no alternative routes. They are also requested to plan and/or adjust their routes ahead of time and to adhere to all speed limits.