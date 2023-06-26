Lawyer dumps accused in mutilation murder case

Durban — The murder case against a man, 22, who allegedly kidnapped, murdered, and mutilated the face of his victim, burnt him and then threw the body off a cliff has been adjourned to July in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court. Sphamandla ‘Spha’ Nethisa is charged with the murder of Thulasizwe Khayelihle ‘The Gentleman’ Hlophe who was allegedly kidnapped, bundled into his Kia Picanto, and taken to Umtata location in Inanda in June last year.

It was anticipated that Nethisa would tender his plea after consulting with his new legal representative when he appeared in court on Thursday, but instead, the legal counsel withdrew due to conflicting instructions. The matter was adjourned to July 27 for a Judicare attorney to be appointed for Nethisa. Hlophe was allegedly kidnapped from outside Under The Moon Lounge in Inanda where he had gone with his friends, Gqom musicians Madanon as well as Babes Wodumo.

It is alleged that Hlophe was stabbed and killed, his body taken to the Nguzi area near Mbeka Primary School where his face, neck, and body were mutilated to make his body unidentifiable or unrecognisable. He was then thrown over a cliff. Besides his car that was taken, his cellphone and Nike takkies were also stolen. Nethisa is charged with murder, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravated circumstances as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Previously in court, it was anticipated that he would be pleading guilty, however, he made an about-turn and elected to plead not guilty. Nethisa is currently out on R1 500 bail. If he is found guilty of robbery with aggravated circumstances he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years if he is a first offender. However, if he has been previously convicted of a similar charge the court may not deviate from the minimum sentence of 20 years.