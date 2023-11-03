Local artist invited to Britain’s Got Talent needs donation

Durban — A gospel artist nominated to showcase his talent at the Britain's Got Talent Show auditions has appealed to the public for financial assistance. Prince Chonco from Ntabamhlophe, a village in Estcourt, hopes to make a mark and fly the South African flag in Britain this month if he manages to get money to travel.

Speaking to the Daily News, Chonco said he was super excited to have been nominated by the producers of the show, and hoped to find sponsors for his travel expenses. “Being nominated as one of the contestants is a blessing and I aim to put our country on the map. Britain’s Got Talent is one of the biggest talent shows and I consider myself favoured because I started my music career during the pandemic in 2020. I have never dream’t of making waves globally. Everything happening in my life is God’s grace and I never thought I would see so much progress in such a short time,” said the musician. Chonco is not the only local artist who has been invited to the show. The others include the Ndlovu Youth Choir which graced the Britain’s Got Talent Show stage in February. Another young talented South African chosen is Musa Motha, an amputee dancer who impressed all the show’s judges during his performance.

“I am asking all the good Samaritans to help me fulfil my dream. I have never been on that stage but I am confident that I will make it to the next round. I want to show the world that our country has the most talented people, who are underrated” he added. Chonco is also an international inspirational and motivational speaker. His debut EP, Behold the Lamb of God, was released in 2020. The musician has also written his first book on artificial intelligence which is based on his 17 years of experience in a robotics environment.

One of his biggest ambitions is to initiate a project that will help him groom the young talented artists in the townships and rural areas. People interested in donating can contact the artist on his Facebook page or send an email. Facebook: Prince Chonco