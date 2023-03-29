Local beggar caught on camera stealing a cellphone from a well-known restaurant in Durban

Durban — A beggar was caught on CCTV footage stealing a cellphone from a bar countertop at a well-known establishment in the Glenashley area. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Monday morning, their teams apprehended a local beggar for stealing a client’s work cellphone.

Powell said that at approximately 10.50am the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to a theft incident which had occurred on Sunday just before 1pm at a well-known restaurant/pub in the Glenashley area. He said that after viewing the CCTV footage of the theft incident, it was established that a well-known beggar from the area stole the client’s work cellphone from the bar countertop. “Our teams went in search for the suspect and just after midday the suspect was spotted on Ashley Avenue in the Glenashley area and was immediately apprehended. Upon searching the suspect the stolen phone was found in his possession,” Powell said.

“The Durban North SAPS were contacted and arrived on the scene a short while later and transported the suspect to the Durban North SAPS where he was charged with theft.” Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that nothing has been reported as yet to the Durban North police station. In an unrelated incident, last Thursday Marshall Security apprehended a dagger-wielding robber in the Berea area in Durban, who had held up a man and robbed him of his cellphone.

Powell said that at approximately 5.50pm their armed-response officer was flagged down by a man on Mathews Meyiwa Road who said that he had just been robbed of his cellphone by a suspect armed with a knife. “Our response officer immediately offered assistance and went in search of the suspect. A few minutes later the suspect was spotted and positively identified by the victim walking on Findlay Road. Our officer acted swiftly and managed to apprehend the suspect before he could flee. Upon searching the suspect the victim’s phone and a knife were found in his possession,” Powell said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.