Local bodies and government commit to tackling water problems together

Durban — Various departments and organisations held robust discussions around water consumption and the challenges in eThekwini at the WaterCan Forum in Durban on Wednesday. The aims of the forum included creating a platform for civil society to engage water service authorities actively on all water-related matters, seek water accountability, obtain water justice and protect water resources.

Angela Masefield, the director of regulation at the Department of Water Affairs, said that in eThekwini Municipality residents and businesses use millions of litres of water daily. Masefield said the demand for water in eThekwini had grown rapidly, more rapidly than plans foresaw, which was largely due not only to population growth but also to the increase in water losses and leaks. Masefield said their department was responsible for long-term planning and ensuring that water was available for use. They look at the demands of each area and how those demands will grow, and then assess how they can meet these demands with the water available. “During a study, we noted that there would be a water shortage in 2016. Plans were put in place to meet these demands. In the last couple of years, Umgeni Water has begun taking more water than their licence allows,” she said.

Masefield said that in October 2023 the department issued a notice to Umgeni Water to reduce their consumption by 8% and they had to consult with the six municipalities that are supplied with their system – iLembe, eThekwini, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, Ugu and Msunduzi. “They had to produce plans on how they would reduce the amount of water they are using to stay within what is available until a time where more water is available,” Masefield said. Umgeni Water regional manager Sibusiso Mdunge. Picture: Supplied Umgeni Water regional manager Sibusiso Mdunge said the city faced a water crisis and the concerning issue was water consumption.

Mdunge said he attended a wedding where he noticed that the caterers were washing the dishes without switching off the taps. He apologised for not playing his role by telling them to switch off the taps while not in use. Residents from Mtubatuba, Port Shepstone, Scottburgh, Umgababa, Folweni and ratepayers’ associations in Verulam and Tongaat were also present. South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) co-ordinator Desmond D’Sa said the presence of Umgeni Water’s top officials showed they were concerned about the problem.

“Some of the government’s plans must work with the community because not everything will lead to improvement. The main issue is how to provide and implement water for the community, especially the marginalised communities along the coastline,” he said. “The way forward is that the SDCEA and WaterCan will set up a structure with those willing to work with us and to continue the fight against the water crisis. We will discuss progress on this in a fortnight. “With the presence of their senior officials, we will roll up our sleeves and work together. We will host regular meetings with the government so that it will continue to resonate,” D’Sa said.