Local designer scoops international award

Durban — It’s an extraordinary year for a Verulam fashion designer who walked away with an award for Excellence in Fashion at the Black History and Lifestyle Gala Dinner, held at the Africa London Fashion Week on October 29. Slungile Mokoena, whose brand focuses on African stories through fashion, was competing with two other designers from Nigeria, Mowalola Ogunlwai and Duro Olowo. Her collections, inspired by African culture, history and traditional events, feature garments and beading.

Speaking to the Daily News, Mokoena said she believes winning the award will help her brand grow internationally. “This award is not just for myself but also for the amazing emerging local designers who are still thriving for success in our country. I really believe it will inspire them so they can also get to showcase their talent globally. “I’m excited about the achievement and also proud that I was able to bring the award back home. My goal is to continue telling my African story through art and I hope to see my brand growing in the international retail outlet,” said Mokoena.

SLUNGILE Mokoena at the end of her runway show at the Africa London Fashion Week. I SUPPLIED The designer will demonstrate her enviable flair for fashion again at the Intra-African Trade Fair (AFTF 2023) as she heads to Cairo, Egypt, today (Monday). Mokoena and 21 local business owners will get an opportunity to showcase their work from Thursday to November 15. The acting CEO of Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN), Sihle Ngcamu, said such outward missions afforded the designers the opportunity to market their products to overseas markets and also to showcase artistry inspired by the different cultures in KwaZulu-Natal. “I don’t need to convince anyone about the bankability of fashion. The industry’s revenue is forecast to exceed R1.7 trillion this year and African fashion is finally starting to get the recognition it deserves.

"TIKZN has quite a few designers working with the Export Development and Promotion Unit, to assist them to become export-ready, take them on outbound missions such as the Africa Fashion Week London to expose them to opportunities to make business connections," said Ngcamu. TIKZN, with support from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the Transnet Port Terminal, facilitated the participation of 12 proudly KZN emerging fashion and accessory designers for three days of runway shows, exhibitions and business development programmes, from October 27 to 29. At the event the designers were given an opportunity to showcase their pieces on the catwalk, exposing them to London and global fashion buyers and experts.