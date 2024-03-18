Local radio DJ raises tempo against crime on new show

Durban — Local radio DJ Samukele Thwala, whose alias is “Sam Thwala the slick voice”, from Newcastle, has been on the radio for a while but his new show on Umlazi’s Intokozo FM airways aims to tackle generational social ills. The DJ described his show as edutainment that seeks to motivate and educate young people through entertainment, captivating interviews with up-and-coming artists and aspiring businessmen and women who share their experiences and in turn show the youth that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Because the station is based in the township and its main audience is the youth, he said, they understand that the demographic is mostly people who are up against high unemployment, poverty, as well as crime. “We as the Saturday Groove encourage the young generation to stand up and do things themselves by bringing young individuals into the studio and their icons who are self-employed and are thriving. One of the young individuals recently brought to the studio is Phumlani Dlamini (CEO), who comes from humble beginnings in Inanda township and has his own clothing brand, Dankie Mdali Clothing (DMC). He will launch his second annual event on April 6, which is called DMC Fest. “We as Saturday Groove from Intokozo FM will be part of the initiative doing backstage interviews. I always tell young kids that we are the product of our environment. Consume progressive information and attract positive energy (and) you will prosper (as a) young lion and lioness.”

Local radio DJ Samukele Thwala, whose alias is “Sam Thwala the slick voice”, aims to combat crime through a new show. Picture: Supplied Thwala was discovered by a company, Concom, through a WhatsApp status, where they were seeking voiceover artists and he “went for it”. He later attended a workshop where he met a legendary radio DJ, Paul Nzama, who became his mentor and further chiselled his skills of being a seasoned DJ and voice artist. “Radio has always been my first love. It was the know-how and the right avenue to go on radio. I have always looked up to the likes of DJ Fresh, Glen Lewis and Robert Marawa, but it all started when I did my first gig of voice-overs under Concom in 2018,” he said. His family and the feedback that he receives from his listeners keep him motivated, he said.

Thwala has support in a team of five – Paul Nzama, who is also a host; and co-host Sphumelele Nzimande; Lungelo Kweyama, who is a co-host and sound engineer; and Tara Grace, the marketing and digital creator. He said that the show will also offer the latest music, inspiring DJs and artists, information and good conversations. The station is also broadcast online for a wider reach. When he’s not inspiring the youth, the DJ spends his time on his various business ventures.