Local Wentworth artist on the up

Durban — A Wentworth musician is set to release a music video and extended play (EP) project next month, with the aim to provide a positive image for the Durban South community. Carlyle Dunn, known as Sebastian Michael, said that two of his songs aim to address issues in the community. The EP is titled Last Supper With EC and includes two songs titled Storm Water and Ain’t Easy.

“Storm Water encourages right doing in life and relationships through my own past faults and Ain’t Easy encourages change in my community that is seen as a drug-infested, crime-ridden, impoverished community,” he said. Dunn was born and raised in Wentworth. He said his motivation is to use his art in a positive way and provide his community with hope that they can make it. He said that he knows that Wentworth is notoriously associated with crime, and he hopes to change that. Carlyle Dunn (right) with international artist Kendrick Lamar in 2013. Dunn is a musician, songwriter and producer.

“Music has always been a major influence in my life. My art is a reflection of who I am and where I come from, my daily life, with all I see and aim to change inspiring the music I produce,” he said. Dunn said that throughout his career he has performed at events such as the Organic Energy Drink Release Party, Zone 6 venue, Umjindi Festival (which featured Mi Casa, Lira and The Soil); Bfn fest (Cassper Nyovest’s Gusheshe release); and SA’s Got Talent, to name a few. He said he is grateful for meeting and performing alongside these industry heavyweights as they have also educated him about the business side of the industry.

He also got the opportunity to meet international rapper Kendrick Lamar and through that, it sparked a new drive that he wanted to further his music career. Carlyle Dunn, aka Sebastian Michael, during a performance. Dunn said that along with his music, he aims to be a part of advancing development paths in music and television in his community. He is also a fashion designer and has his own brand called Fresh Out The Dirt Entertainment (FOTDE).

"My brand describes what we as artists and as a community have been labelled – "dirt" – and it's about us overcoming all negatives to pursue a positive life; it describes the purity and freshness of our minds and goals, hence the title. Through my work, I aim to achieve the idea of peace, love and peace of mind," Dunn said. "I am currently not on social platforms but have much to offer, not only to the entertainment society of Africa, but the globe."