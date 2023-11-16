LOOK: Armed robbery suspects arrested, firearms and police uniform among items recovered

Durban — A joint effort by multiple private security companies and the police resulted in the arrest of four suspects wanted for a string of armed robberies. Ballito private security company Chapman Security Solutions said that on Wednesday, their Operations Unit received information that four suspects were involved in an armed robbery in Eshowe and fled southwards on the N2 towards Durban.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 11.40am, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to reports of a red Mazda 3 involved in multiple armed robberies in the Eshowe and Gingindlovu area. He said information regarding the vehicle was immediately shared among several private security companies, which included the Marshall Security Special Operations Team, Fidelity SIU, Z2 Security, Hawks Security, Chapman, IPSS and the Durban K9 Unit. In a coordinated joint effort, the vehicle was intercepted on the M27 in the Verulam area.

A joint effort led to the arrest of four suspects wanted for a string of armed robberies. Three firearms were recovered. Picture: Chapman Security Solutions "Four suspects were apprehended and two unlicensed firearms were recovered. Notably, one of these firearms recovered had been taken during an armed robbery in the Durban North area in August this year. The second firearm's serial number was filed off. A third firearm, initially a blank gun, had been modified for lethal use," Powell said. "Additionally, approximately 15 cellphones, along with a police uniform (SAPS cap and reflector vest), were discovered in the suspects' vehicle. The suspects' vehicle was confirmed to have been hijacked in the Cato Manor area in July 2022." A joint effort led to the arrest of four suspects wanted for a string of armed robberies. A police uniform was recovered. Picture: Chapman Security Solutions Powell said the suspects were then transported with the assistance of Verulam police to Verulam SAPS for further investigation and processing.

Marshall Security and Chapman Security Solutions applauded all roleplayers for the arrest and teamwork. A joint effort led to the arrest of four suspects wanted for a string of armed robberies. Approximately 15 cellphones were recovered. Picture: Chapman Security Solutions KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that four suspects aged between 20 and 33 were expected to appear before the Verulam Magistrate's Court on November 16 on charges of unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and possession of stolen property. Gwala said that leading to the arrest, K9 Unit police officers were following up on information regarding suspects who committed robberies in the King Cetshwayo District and were en route to Verulam.

A joint effort led to the arrest of four suspects wanted for a string of armed robberies. Three firearms were recovered. Picture: Chapman Security Solutions "The suspect's vehicle was intercepted while they were driving along the R102 in Verulam. A search was conducted and they were found in possession of three pistols and ammunition as well as stolen property. The investigation gathered by police at the scene revealed that the vehicle was stolen at Cato Manor in July 2023," Gwala said. "The suspects will also be profiled to check if they are linked to other serious and violent cases committed."