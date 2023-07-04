LOOK: Armed suspect arrested after hijacking ambulance at a crash scene

Durban — A suspect is expected in court soon after hijacking an ambulance at a crash scene on Monday afternoon. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said that a little after midday, their ambulance was hijacked at gunpoint and headed towards Nottingham Road. He said the crews members were “stable” and the vehicle was being followed.

Later, Robertson shared the ordeal on the Midlands EMS Facebook page. Midlands EMS lost its ICU ambulance after it was hijacked and crashed by an armed suspect. Picture: Midlands EMS Robertson said that Midlands EMS crews were dispatched to the N3 Lions River for a motor vehicle collision. On arrival, crews found two occupants who had been involved in a collision. “Both occupants were assessed and found to have no injuries. Shortly after the patients had been assessed one occupant jumped into our ambulance, and when confronted by the crews he pulled out a firearm, pointing it at the crew, who turned and dropped to the ground. The occupant then sped off northbound towards Nottingham Road,” Robertson said.

“A chase ensued with breakdowns and our other ambulance, which was later joined by RTI Mpofana traffic and SAPS. “The suspect then collided with multiple vehicles on his spree to evade capture,” Robertson said. He said eventually the suspect came to a stop, about 2km past the Estcourt Ultra City, crashing the ambulance.

“The suspect was arrested on the scene by RTI members from Estcourt who had been chasing him,” Robertson said. He said the suspect was handed over to the police with a firearm and ammunition. He has been detained at Estcourt SAPS and investigations will continue. Midlands EMS lost its ICU ambulance after it was hijacked and crashed by an armed suspect. Picture: Midlands EMS “Fortunately, our crews were unharmed but are shaken,” Robertson said.

“Our ambulance will unfortunately be put on pension, which will be a great loss as it was one of a few ICU ambulances in KZN.” Robertson thanked RTI, Mpofana Traffic, SAPS Estcourt, Highway Patrol, SAPS K9, N3TC, Mr Towing, Joey’s Towing, Mount West Towing, SJ Towing, Warren and the FPA members. Midlands EMS lost its ICU ambulance after it was hijacked and crashed by an armed suspect. Picture: Midlands EMS Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Estcourt SAPS have arrested a suspect for a carjacking which took place on July 3 at 12.10pm, on the N3 Lions River.

“It was alleged by the complainant, who is a paramedic, that while they were on duty helping the people involved in an accident they noticed their ambulance driving off. The suspect who was driving the ambulance withdrew his firearm and threatened to harm them. The police were informed and they chased the vehicle on the N3 between Ultra City and Winterton where the suspect was arrested,” Ngcobo said. “He will appear in court soon.” Midlands EMS lost its ICU ambulance after it was hijacked and crashed by an armed suspect. Picture: Midlands EMS

Midlands EMS lost its ICU ambulance after it was hijacked and crashed by an armed suspect. Picture: Midlands EMS