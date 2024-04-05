LOOK: Checkers adds to its Sixty60 collection for the little ones

Durban — Checkers has added teal jumpsuits for its Sixty60’s youngest fans. In a statement issued, Checkers said young Checkers customers can now complete their Sixty60 ‘look’ with branded real jumpsuits to accompany the wildly popular ride-on motorbikes as children across South Africa continue to emulate their favourite delivery drivers.

The Sixty60 jumpsuits, manufactured locally in Isithebe, KwaZulu-Natal, and available in time for winter months, come in sizes 3-4 years, 5-6 years, 7-8 years and 8-9 years. Additionally, Checkers continues to add to its Sixty60 toy collection with products designed to inspire immersive playtime. In July 2022, Checkers launched limited-edition miniature toy motorbikes. The 1:12 scale-model motorbike features Sixty60’s well-known delivery box, which opens and closes, a kickstand and a miniature of the iconic grocery bag used in deliveries. Although it is designed for children to play with, the toy motorbike will certainly also look the part alongside other collectables on customers’ bookshelves or in home offices.

In August 2023, the ride-on motorbikes were launched. Similar to the miniature toy motorbikes, the ride-on motorbikes are complete with the familiar teal delivery box that opens and closes. The bikes are suitable for children aged 3-10 years and feature customisable number plates. Then in January this year, the replica Sixty60 helmets – complete with visors and chin straps were also launched. Now, the branded jumpsuits have made it into stores. The new Sixty60 kids' jumpsuits come in the following sizes 3-4 years, 5-6 years, 7-8 years and 8-9 years. | Supplied The jumpsuits are available at R99.99; the miniature toy motorbike is also at R99.99, while the replica helmets cost R49.99.

These are sold on the Sixty60 app and in selected Checkers supermarkets. A Facebook user recently shared an image of the Sixty60 ‘look’ and this is how other Facebook users reacted: Ayama Ndlovu said their son has the scooter but she questioned what was up with the outfit (jumpsuit).

Bradley Chiremba said: "And they got the helmets too." Jones Mortey said: "Guys I can't deal." This is after posting a video of a young boy saying he wants the costume, scooter and helmet. The boy said he would use the items to deliver whatever Mortey desired.