LOOK: Gang of suspects hijack, rob man outside his workplace

Durban – A man was hijacked and robbed outside his workplace on Friday in Umbilo. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Umbilo were investigating an incident in which a 43-year-old man was reportedly hijacked of his VW Tiguan on the morning of July 21.

“Information at the police’s disposal indicates that the man had just parked the vehicle outside his business premises in Umbilo Road and was about to open the gate when he was accosted by three unknown suspects armed with firearms. They allegedly forced him to lie on the ground and took his car keys and cellphone before driving off with his vehicle. No shots were fired,” Netshiunda said. In a video of the hijacking doing the rounds on social media, the victim is seen getting out of his car before 5am while a group of men walk along the road. After a few seconds, two men run towards the victim. It appears that when the suspects made contact, they grabbed his keys.

The suspects are then joined by a third suspect while one of the suspects goes to open the car door and enters. The other two suspects instruct the victim to lie on his stomach while the first suspect turns the car. Although there is an information board blocking the view, it is believed that a fourth suspect joined the three and also fled with them in the victim’s car.

According to the eThekwini Secure Facebook page, Muhammad Vanker said a CPF member, Eugene Naidoo, was hijacked on Friday morning outside his place of work in Umbilo. “He is unharmed but of course, as seen on video, vehicle and other possessions taken,” Vanker said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.