LOOK: King Misuzulu to attend receiving and naming ceremony of a patrol vessel, the SAS King Shaka Zulu

Durban — The South African Navy will host a receiving and naming ceremony of a multi-mission inshore patrol vessel (MMIPV), the SAS King Shaka Zulu, on Friday. The SAS King Shaka Zulu is the second vessel to be received in Durban, this after the SAS King Sekhukhune I was received in June last year.

The SA Navy will officially receive the second of the three MMIPVs at Salisbury Island, Naval Base, Durban. The SAS King Shaka Zulu is one of three multi-mission inshore patrol vessels received by the South African Navy. Last year, the SAS King Sekhukhune I was received in June. Picture: SA Navy. These vessels are intended to strengthen the country’s maritime security and its capacity to respond to maritime threats. They were designed to perform functions such as mine clearance operations, and launch sea boarding teams to police illegal, unregistered and unreported fishing. The vessels were also designed to quickly adapt from one mission to another, depending on the need at a specific time, the SA Navy said. It added that the vessels were acquired to replace the aged and obsolete Warrior Class Strike Crafts and will form part of the Warrior Class vessels. The vessels are allocated the names of prominent South African heroes as recorded in the history of the country: SAS King Sekhukhune I, SAS King Shaka Zulu and SAS Adam Kok.

The king’s spokesperson, His Royal Highness Prince Africa Zulu of Onkweni, said: “His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Monarch of the Zulu Nation wishes to inform the nation and general public that he will be joining the handing-over and renaming ceremony of the SAS King Shaka Zulu. “This event takes a special place in His Majesty’s heart as the vessel will be renamed after King Shaka Zulu, the first monarch of the Zulu Kingdom; a testimony to our country’s recognition of the immense contributions of King Shaka in shaping our shared identity as a nation,” Prince Africa said. “This event also serves as an affirmation of the importance of the country’s maritime assets as important instruments for protecting South Africa’s maritime trade routes and contributing to regional and international peace and security.”