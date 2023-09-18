LOOK: Monitor lizard injured during patio demolition is recovering well

Durban – Remember that Nile monitor lizard that was injured during a demolition job in Durban last month? Well, that lizard is recovering well under the care of the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) herpetologists and veterinary staff. On Sunday, Saambr’s Ann Kunz said: “We are delighted to report that the injured adult Nile monitor that was brought into Dangerous Creatures by Nick Evans on the 11th of August 2023 is recovering well under the care of the dedicated Saambr herpetologists and veterinary staff.”

Last month, Evans rescued five lizards from under a massive concrete patio that was being demolished at a home bordering the Palmiet River. One of the five lizards was injured by a jackhammer. Kunz said that on admission to uShaka Sea World’s rehabilitation centre, the lizard was assessed, and it was clearly evident that the wound it sustained was deep and involved the underlying spinal column.

“Radiographs taken of the area showed some damage to the vertebra. The nerves, however, were luckily unaffected. The monitor was given antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and fluid therapy. The wound was cleaned, and topical treatment was applied,” Kunz said. In the X-ray, you can see the damage to the monitor’s vertebra. Picture: South African Association for Marine Biological Research uShaka Sea World clinical veterinarian Dr Caryl Knox said: “Thankfully the monitor’s condition is improving slowly day by day and he has started eating well. The wound has even started to heal. We are planning to take a follow-up set of radiographs next week and all being well, will start planning his release.” During the rescue, Evans said that the lizard looked dead when he found it. It was stuck under collapsed concrete slabs.

“I shifted them away and noticed two punctures on its back, one between the back legs, and a more severe one between the front legs. It was hard to assess the damage as it was covered in dust,” Evans said. “I gently moved the concrete and was relieved to see movement. The lizard was very much alive, and actually, had not lost much strength at all,” Evans said. The worst of the two wounds. Despite the fractured spine, the monitor has full mobility. Picture: Nick Evans WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.