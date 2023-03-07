LOOK: Nehawu workers block health facilities from functioning as they demand 10% pay hike

Durban — National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) workers have brought some hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal to a complete standstill as they demand a 10% salary increase. Some of the hospitals affected are Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi and Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Cato Manor.

The branch secretary at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, Brian Ndlovu, said this a national strike will continue until March 10, or stop if the employer answers their demands and revisit the 3% salary hike it has imposed. Nehawu workers are striking outside the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital. The workers say they are striking over salary negotiations for 2022/23. They want 10% salary increase and the employer has imposed 3% @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/WqIcsIG2AZ — MaZondi (@NkulieZondi) March 7, 2023 The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal has called for restraint in the wake of disruptions to healthcare service delivery. KZN Health HOD Dr Sandile Tshabalala said the department is experiencing ongoing disruptions to normal operations at some of its health facilities, mainly in eThekwini, uThukela and uMgungundlovu districts, as a result of the strike.

“This industrial action, which began yesterday, March 6, has resulted in the blockage of access to various hospitals by certain individual, hindering access to several facilities; as well as work stoppages, following the intimidation and removal of staff from their posts, and the burning of tyres,” he said. The emergency medical services in and around eThekwini, and at King Cetshwayo, have reported serious challenges with moving around and transporting patients to and from healthcare facilities, he said. Health workers and patients standing outside the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital due to the ongoing Nehawu strike. The Nehawu workers are demanding a 10% salary increase. Picture: Nomonde Zondi Tshabalala said yesterday, at uThukela District, Emmaus Hospital recorded challenges regarding food and laundry services, after workers were forced to leave their work stations.

Both sections had to be manned by only a few staff members, he said, but hospital management devised alternative means to ensure provision of lunch and dinner for patients. “The department wishes to remind all of its employees that, as healthcare professionals, they are classified as essential services. This means they are legally prohibited from embarking on industrial action. Contravention of this law could have dire circumstances on all individuals involved,” said Tshabalala. Nehawu workers at Inkosi Albert Luthuli hospital in Durban say they didn’t shut down the hospital because they understand the impact it would have. They said this is a peaceful strike. @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/mC2J83meSI — MaZondi (@NkulieZondi) March 7, 2023 He also reminded workers who took part in the illegal strike that the principle of “no work, no pay” will apply.

Moreover, the department cautioned the public as well as leaders and members of organised labour against breaking the law, and the blocking of access routes and entrances to clinics and hospitals, as this could result in unnecessary and avoidable loss of lives and inconvenience to members of society. “The department would like to thank the SAPS and all relevant stakeholders for all the assistance they rendered during the strike action. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground, and implement our contingency plan where necessary,” said Tshabalala.