LOOK: Protest action on Nandi Drive

Durban — Metro Police on Wednesday night responded to protest action on Queen Nandi Drive, near the Engine and Astron garages, Avoca Hills. This was after there were reports of the roads being blocked with debris and burning tyres, as well as vehicles being stoned.

Spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu confirmed this, saying: “Yes, we attended there. The roadway was blockaded with rubble. Protesters fled when we arrived on the scene. The roadway was re-open. More information can be obtained from SAPS.” News of the protest on Wednesday night had been shared widely on Facebook, with motorists warning each other to steer clear of the area. It is not yet clear what the protest action scenes that played on Queen Nandi Drive, Avoca Hills, were about. However, Durban Metro Police had confirmed that the road had been blockaded with burning rubble on Wednesday night, and protesters fled when law enforcement arrived on the scene. Facebook Reacting to the protest action posts on Facebook on various crime groups, Sandy Pillay wrote: “This is now a very strange phenomenon. Trucks burnt. Burning tyres rolled onto freeways. So-called violent protests. Something is going down here. Be prepared and equipped SA .”

This was while Les Jones wrote: “Nothing that a couple of Rubber Bullets can’t sort out.” Brian Conyngham said: “Where are the 30 million rand anti-riot vehicles purchased by the Metro...what a joke.” Min Ndlovu warned: “There will be nothing left soon.”

Ashik Bala said: "Vote for the devil and scream foul." Ashrana Chanderanberg said: " Like some kids who just wanna live on handouts n expect everything for free..It is only you to blame cos if they stopped being given handouts n things for free then they will learn to grow to become real men... Earn their own money n value things cos they bought them with their own sweat."