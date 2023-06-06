LOOK: Saambr’s first seal patient becomes a celebrity with everyone wanting to name him

Durban — The South African Association for Marine Biological Research’s (Saambr) first seal patient admitted into the Saambr rehabilitation facility this year became popular and everyone wanted to name him. On Friday, Saambr’s Ann Kunz said that earlier in the week, they reported on a subantarctic fur seal that was admitted into the care of Saambr’s veterinary and mammal care staff.

“Being the first seal patient admitted to the Saambr rehabilitation facility this year, he quickly became quite the celebrity, and everyone wanted to name him. Eventually, we settled on Armand - after one of our technical staff members,” Kunz said. “After receiving rehydration fluids and resting soundly for two days, he seemed to have regained most of his strength and the decision was made to relocate him to a quiet beach in a marine-protected area on the KZN lower south coast.” Kunz said that before leaving uShaka Sea World, a small patch on his rear was painted white so that he can be identified, if and when he hauls out again along the KZN coastline.

The seal showed no signs of external trauma, it appeared a little underweight and was understandably lethargic. A decision was made to take the seal back to uShaka Sea World for rest and recuperation. Picture: South African Association for Marine Biological Research She said that GP Security very kindly offered to stand guard over Armand until he is fully rested and headed back into the ocean on his journey home. “If you happen to see him, please take a photograph or video and send it to us. Please do not disturb Armand (or any other resting seal)... Armand needs to conserve every ounce of his vital energy for the long journey home,” Kunz said. “Posing next to or close to a seal is dangerous, as is trying to touch, feed or poke the animal.

“Don’t crowd around the seal and always maintain a minimum distance of 20 meters between you and the seal,” Kunz said. She said that these animals naturally want to rest on the beach, therefore please leave them in peace and do not chase them. She also said that it is really important to keep your dogs away from the seal.

The seal showed no signs of external trauma, it appeared a little underweight and was understandably lethargic. A decision was made to take the seal back to uShaka Sea World for rest and recuperation. Picture: South African Association for Marine Biological Research “We are one of the principal members of the KZN Marine Stranding Network stranded animal network and are contactable 24/7 at 031 328 8222. With your help, these special visitors to our coast will be able to enjoy KZN’s love, care, and hospitality before embarking on their long journey home,” Kunz said. Armand stranded on Treasure Beach in Bluff. Although the seal showed no signs of external trauma, it appeared a little underweight and was understandably lethargic. After consultation with Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, the decision was made to transport the seal to uShaka Sea World for rest and recuperation.