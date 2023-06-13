Major fibre cable installed in Toti to connect Mauritius to SA

Durban — Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa has announced that it will host and manage the Mauritius Telecom T3 subsea cable, while also providing a fibre landing facility. The cable will officially launch in Amanzimtoti, South of Durban, before the end of this week.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies global account director, Mervin Chetty, said the submarine cable will be connecting Mauritius to South Africa. “The subsea fibre optic cable underscores the company’s commitment to provide high-speed connectivity to every African country on the continent, connecting people and economies to South Africa. “We started the discussion in 2020 and it was basically brought on the fact that Mauritius Telecom wanted to broaden their telco infrastructure, in terms of sharing content.

“This means that we will be accessing their content and ultimately them accessing ours. Looking at Mauritius as a country and in terms of major enterprise customers based there is one of the main reasons we are looking to deploy this cable there,” said Chetty. Rolls of cable which will be transporting data between South Africa and Mauritius. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) Mauritius Telecom head of core networks, Jayprakash Bundhoo, said Mauritius was a bit isolated from the main content providers. “We are connected today through submarine cables and we are on the same subsea cable, and the cable will be deployed as soon as the landing gets done before the end of this week.

“There will also be some testing which will go on for about a month and the cable will be live and start working,” said Bundhoo. He said that the project will play a huge role in boosting the South African economy and also create employment opportunities. “This will surely create employment opportunities because we will be connecting businesses and customers, and we have a lot of customers in South Africa requesting connectivity between Mauritius and SA.