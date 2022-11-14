Malvern couple alleged to have sexually assaulted girl, 13, forced her to smoke weed

Durban — A Malvern couple alleged to have sexually violated a 13-year-old girl, who is their friend’s child, were released on warning in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday. According to the State, the child had come over to their home for a sleepover while her mother was away.

The pair face charges of compelling or causing children to witness sexual offences, sexual acts or self-masturbation and exposure or display of or causing exposure or display of genital or female breasts. It is alleged that in Malvern on August 6 the 26-year-old man did unlawfully and intentionally cause a child to look at his penis and had sexual intercourse in the child’s presence and invited the child to join. It is alleged that the couple also forced the child to drink alcohol and smoke dagga.

The State alleges that both the accused unlawfully and intentionally caused the girl’s exposure to pornography videos. When the two appeared for a bail application in court in August following their arrest the State said that occupants of the alternative address provided by the accused had indicated that they were unable to house them. The 26-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman also face a charge of sexual assault where it is alleged that the man violated the 13-year-old girl by touching her legs and trying to kiss her and where the woman is alleged to have touched the girl’s private parts.

Later in August when the pair appeared again the two indicated that they would be abandoning their bail application at that stage. In September, witness statements were still outstanding from the investigations and in October a further statement was outstanding as the victim had not been available. At that time the couple instructed their counsel to resume their bail bid, providing a different alternative address to the one where the occupants had not been able to house them. The matter was adjourned for such to be verified by the investigating officer.

Last Tuesday the accused provided the court with another alternative address for verification for purposes of bail. The couple intend on pleading not guilty to the charges levelled against them. The matter was adjourned to December.