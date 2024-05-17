Durban — A 62-year-old man charged with being in possession of and downloading child pornography must present his most recent bank statement – to assess whether he qualifies for legal aid representation – in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court next week. The man was allegedly found to have had videos on his device of children being sexually abused. State prosecutor Simphiwe Magagula said the matter was on the roll for a bail application, however, Legal Aid said the statements the man provided were outdated.

The accused told acting magistrate N Dlamini there was “no way” of getting statements while he was awaiting trial because someone had stolen his bank cards. He would contact his mother in Boksburg for assistance, he said. “Is there anyone here (in Durban) who can help you, you don’t have any friends? All Legal Aid wants are recent statements. You can get a special power of attorney; that person can come to you in prison so you can sign it, and they take that along with your ID to the bank and a statement will be given to them,” said Dlamini. The accused is one of two men arrested in a joint operation between the SAPS and the US Department of Homeland Security last month.

The accused was traced to an address in Umbilo on Wednesday, April 24, where thousands of child porn images and videos were seized of children being sexually abused. During the operation, two children, aged 6 and 4 months, who were living on the property, were removed. Also arrested was Durban entertainer Anthony Stonier, 58. He was found in possession of hundreds of images and videos of children involved in sexual acts. Included were images and chats with information relating to boys available for sexual favours at a price of R2 500, and a willing buyer having a choice to drug them. Stonier was denied bail.