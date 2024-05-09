Man accused of bludgeoning ex to death back in court in June

Durban — Investigations into the murder of a Chatsworth woman who was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her ex-boyfriend are still ongoing. Sugandran Rodney Naicker, 35, allegedly killed 35-year-old Vyaksha Sookdew five months ago and led police to her body three days after her murder following a confession.

Naicker, who was denied bail in January, indicated during his bid for freedom that he intended to plead not guilty. Sugandran Rodney Naicker is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend 35-year-old Vyaksha Sookdew to death with a hammer. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/ Independent Newspapers He allegedly confessed to police when he was being arrested for fleeing without paying after filling up petrol at a garage. Upon his arrest for this, he confessed to killing Sookdew. On December 24, Naicker had filled up his car with fuel at a petrol station and left without paying. He later returned, driving Sookdew’s car to the same garage. An attendant was able to identify him and the police were called.

Naicker is married and has two children who live with their mother and grandparents. The family said they only knew the accused as an ex-colleague of Sookdew’s. At her funeral, Sookdew had a sealed casket due to the extent and severity of her injuries. Her family were made aware of her murder on Christmas morning.

Vyaksha Sookdew is alleged to have been killed on December 21 and her body was found after the accused led police to it three days later. Her ex-boyfriend Sugandran Rodney Naicker is charged with her murder and will be back in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court in June. Picture: Supplied Naicker is due back in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court in June. At his last appearance the matter was adjourned for further investigation as there were still some investigations outstanding. During his bail application, Naicker had told the court that he had allegedly been highly intoxicated and had been a heavy substance user eight months before the commission of the offence. It is alleged that following the murder – and in a bid to cover his tracks – the accused sent a message from Sookdew’s phone to her employer reporting that she would not be coming to work as she was taking her mother to hospital.

The State opposed bail at the time, arguing that the accused was a flight risk as he had attempted to cover up the murder and that the State had a strong case against him. When the matter goes to trial the State will be relying on the confession made; the fact that Naicker was found in possession of Sookdew’s car; the crime scene photo album; the post-mortem report as well as DNA. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.