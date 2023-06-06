Man accused of stealing R1.6 million denied bail

Durban — While the charge sheet in the case of a man charged with theft of money in excess of R1 million names the victim as a woman from Hillcrest, it has been revealed that this is, in fact, the State’s money. It is alleged that more than R1.6 million was paid into the business account of Bilal Zikhali to purchase broadcast equipment that his business was meant to supply to outside broadcasters.

He had been contracted as a supplier of broadcasting equipment by the State, but instead, the money was allegedly transferred from his business into his personal account. Investigations found that the money was also allegedly distributed to 19 other account holders by Zikhali. Investigating officer Detective Constable Siphiwo Maphumolo detailed all this in his affidavit opposing Zikhali’s bail application that was heard in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Zikhali was refused bail on the basis that he was a flight risk and would possibly evade trial. Maphumolo told the court how he had difficulty tracing Zikhali. He said he had profiled him but found no information. Only after profiling Zikhali’s wife did he manage to locate and contact him. He was in Johannesburg living at a friend’s place, he said. Maphumulo said that he phoned Zikhali and told him about the allegations against him, and he promised the officer he would arrive in Durban on May 19.

After confirming their appointment the day before, Zikhali did not pitch and could not be reached on his cellphone on May 19, Maphumulo testified. He told the court that he then contacted the Senior Public Prosecutor informing them of the situation. A warrant of arrest was authorised and circulated citing Zikhali as a wanted man. Three days later Zikhali reverted back to Maphumulo via SMS. When they spoke on the phone the policeman deceived Zikhali, saying that he could help him sort the case out before it went to court.

“And that is how he came to the police station (in Hillcrest).” In opposing bail, Maphumolo said he feared Zikhali would interfere with the investigation if granted bail as some other account holders in question were from KwaZulu-Natal. Zikhali had provided the State with an alternative address in Overport, Durban, where he said he would live pending the finalisation of the case. The address was verified by the investigating officer, however, there was no one home when he arrived there.

His counsel, Mduduzi Mbatha, told the court that the address belonged to Zikhali’s girlfriend of four months, who was also called to testify. “The witnesses the investigating officer is afraid will become aware of the matter are already aware of it because of the media report. The applicant has provided the relevant information and the State chose not to verify the Johannesburg address. “He (Zikhali) says he never asked for any help from the investigating officer, my instructions are that he was called and he came to Durban.

“He delayed responding to the investigating officer because he was still seeking legal advice.” State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu argued that Zikhali was a flight risk as he appeared to have no fixed abode and had not provided any evidence relating to his residency in Johannesburg in the form of a lease agreement. In refusing bail, Magistrate Wendalynn Robinson said she considered that the Overport address was not his permanent address, nor the one in Johannesburg.