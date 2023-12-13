Man allegedly threatens to shoot colleague at year-end function with firearm he found in bush

Durban — A man has appeared in court after he was arrested with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at a year-end function at a business premises in Phoenix at the start of the week. The man had allegedly threatened to shoot a colleague at the function.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said an unlicensed 9mm Luger pistol with two live rounds of ammunition was recovered and a man arrested following an altercation at a company’s year-end function in Phoenix on Monday. Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said their members were called out to the business premises by the suspect’s employer. An unlicensed pistol with two live rounds of ammunition was recovered and a man was arrested following an altercation at a company’s year-end function in Phoenix. Picture: Reaction Unit SA “On arrival, reaction officers were advised that the man produced the firearm and threatened to shoot a work colleague during the party.

“His employer seized the weapon and contacted Rusa for assistance,” Balram said. “Officers interviewed the suspect and established that he did not possess a licence for the firearm. During further questioning, he said he located the weapon in a bush while walking to work. The serial number was still intact.” Balram said the suspect and exhibits were handed over to the Phoenix police for further investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Phoenix police arrested a 36-year-old suspect after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Monday, December 11, 2023. “He appeared in court on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.” Reacting to the incident, this is what Facebook users said:

