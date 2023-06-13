Man arrested in Durban for driving a Nissan Navara suspected to have been stolen in the Western Cape

Durban — A suspect was arrested during a joint operation between Marshall Security and the police when a Nissan Navara stolen from the Western Cape was intercepted on the N2 in Durban on Monday evening. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Monday evening at about 7.15pm, Marshall Security Special Operations Team members and Greenwood Park SAPS Trio Crimes Unit received information on a white Nissan Navara that was stolen last month in the Western Cape and was travelling on the N2 highway towards Durban.

“Members strategically positioned themselves along the N2 highway waiting for the vehicle to pass by. After a few minutes of waiting, the members spotted the Nissan Navara and quickly moved in to intercept it. The vehicle was stopped on the N2 highway just after Queen Nandi Drive where one suspect was swiftly apprehended,” Powell said. “Both the suspect and the stolen vehicle were transported to the Greenwood Park police station where the suspect was charged for being in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.” Powell added: “Well done to all law enforcement teams, working together and making a difference with yet another successful arrest.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Greenwood Park police have arrested a suspect after he was found in possession of a suspected stolen property on Monday on the N2. “The police were conducting crime prevention duties on the N2 when they spotted a white vehicle with no registration number. The suspect was instructed to stop and he failed to produce the required documents. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen in the Western Cape last month,” Netshiunda said. Meanwhile, in another joint operation, a VW Polo was recovered in KwaMashu earlier on Monday.

Powell said that at approximately 11.15am, members of their Special Operations Team were activated to assist Tracker SA with a red VW Polo which had been stolen from the Phoenix area. “Our team members immediately responded to the last known location of the stolen vehicle and within minutes the vehicle was recovered and was found abandoned in the Besters, KwaMashu area by members of our Special Operations Team and Tracker SA ground team,” Powell said. “The partially stripped vehicle was handed over to the SAPS for further investigation and processing.”