Man charged with mutilating, burning victim back in the dock

Durban – The 22-year-old accused who allegedly kidnapped, murdered, mutilated the face of his victim and burnt him before throwing his body off a cliff was expected back in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Sphamandla “Spha” Nethisa is charged with the murder of Thulasizwe Khayelihle “The Gentleman” Hlophe who was allegedly kidnapped, bundled into his Kia Picanto, and taken to Umtata location in Inanda in June, last year.

Hlophe was allegedly kidnapped from outside Under The Moon Lounge in Inanda where he had gone with his friends, Gqom musicians Madanon and Babes Wodumo. It’s alleged that Hlophe was stabbed and killed, his body taken to the Nguzi area near Mbeka Primary School where his face, neck, and body were mutilated to make his body unidentifiable or unrecognisable before it was thrown over a cliff. Besides his car that was taken, his cellphone and Nike takkies were also allegedly stolen.

Nethisa is charged with murder, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravated circumstances as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice. Nethisa is expected to consult with his Legal Aid counsel on the day he appears in court and possibly plead to the charges. It will only be clear on the day what kind of plea Nethisa will tender. On the last occasion he was in court it had been anticipated that he would be pleading guilty.

However, he made an about-turn and elected to plead not guilty to the charges put to him by the State. The matter was adjourned for him to further consult with his legal counsel. On Thursday it is anticipated that Nethisa will consult with his new legal representative and then plead.

Nethisa, currently out on R1 500 bail, if found guilty of robbery with aggravated circumstances faces a minimum sentence of 15 years if he is a first offender. However, if he has been previously convicted of a similar charge the court could not deviate from the minimum sentence of 20 years. If convicted of murder he could face life imprisonment. WhatsApp your views on this story on 071 485 7995.