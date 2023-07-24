Man crushed to death as cement truck rolls back on him

Durban — A man was killed when the truck he was offloading cement from rolled back and crushed him. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Inanda police had opened an inquest docket after a 57-year-old man was killed in the Amatikwe area on Friday, July 21.

“Information at the police’s disposal indicates that the man was offloading concrete from behind a truck when the truck rolled backwards and crushed him. He was declared dead at the scene,” Netshiunda said. At the time of the incident, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that the man was killed on Phaphama Avenue in Newton B, Inanda. He said that Rusa was at the scene where the body of the deceased was trapped under the rear wheels of a Mercedes-Benz cement mixer.

“According to witnesses, the deceased was standing behind the truck that was parked on a steep driveway. He was in the process of offloading ready mix concrete when the truck started to roll. He allegedly tried to stop the truck but fell and was crushed by the rear tyres. The vehicle came to a stop on top of him after it struck a house,” Balram said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a man was killed on Sunday afternoon after being hit by a car while gardening outside his home on Sunker Road in Ottawa. Balram said that the driver of the vehicle that struck the man, a 68-year-old woman, had allegedly lost control of her car after blacking out.