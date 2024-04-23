Man gets life term and 20 years for raping, robbing and stabbing woman with broken bottle

Durban — A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to life and 20 years’ imprisonment for rape, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The Ntuzuma Regional Court imposed a life term on Sandile Wiseman Nikwe and 20 years in jail for the rape, attempted murder and robbery he committed in November 2020, in KwaMashu.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that on the day of the offence, the 36-year-old complainant was on her way to see her friend. She encountered Nikwe and immediately recognised him from the area. He grabbed her and pulled her into a nearby ditch where he held her down and stabbed her in her upper body with a broken bottle. He then stabbed her in the eye and raped her. Thereafter, Nikwe continued to strangle her, and only walked away when she pretended to be dead. He robbed her of her phone, clothes, watch and shoes.

The complainant got help from a passer-by and was rushed to hospital where she underwent emergency eye surgery. However, she eventually lost one eye. Nikwe was arrested after handing himself over to the police. In the State’s case, advocate Jenisha Sewbaran led the testimony of the complainant and a medical doctor. Sewbaran also handed in a Victim Impact Statement compiled facilitated by Court Preparation Officer, Senziwe Mthethwa. In her statement, the complainant said the loss of her eye has affected her professionally in that she is no longer able to work. This has had dire consequences on her and her family as she was the breadwinner at home.

"Nikwe was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, 10 years' imprisonment for attempted murder, and 10 years' imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances. "The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently. The court also found him unfit to possess a firearm and ruled that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders," Ramkisson-Kara said.