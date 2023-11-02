Man in identikit could help solve case involving knife-wielding alleged rapist

Durban — The Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit is asking for the public’s help in solving a rape case. Detectives from the Brighton Beach FCS Unit are appealing to the members of the community for assistance concerning the whereabouts of the man depicted in the identikit. The detectives believe that he can be of assistance in solving a case of rape that they are investigating.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “It is alleged that on October 15, 2023, a 27-year-old woman was walking at Stop 1 in Cato Crest, when she met an unknown man. At knifepoint, the said male forced the woman to a secluded place where he allegedly raped her. The suspect fled the scene after the incident.” Ngcobo said a case of rape was opened at Cato Manor police station and the docket was transferred to the FCS Unit for further investigation. “We are appealing to anyone with information that can be of assistance in identifying the man in the attached identikit to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Maganlal, at 081 560 4128 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or submit information via MySAPS App,” Ngcobo added.

Nhlakanipho Nhlaka Mlambo, 36, of Phumula area in Murchison. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, last week the Port Shepstone FCS Unit detectives were asking for the community’s help in tracing Nhlakanipho Nhlaka Mlambo, 36, of the Phumula area in Murchison. Mlambo is wanted for the rape of a 10-year-old girl on November 8, 2022. Reports indicated that the girl reported to her grandmother that on November 8, 2022, she was threatened with a knife and raped by the suspect. The Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant of arrest.