Man screamed for help from a bush after he was shot

Durban — A man was discovered in a bush after he was shot and dumped in Bayview, Chatsworth, on Tuesday night. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that a PT Alarms Tactical K9 officer and role-players dashed to the rescue of a man who was shot and lying in the bush, in the Bayview area, on Tuesday night.

Govindasamy said it is alleged that the man was heard screaming for help and that was shared with crime-fighters. After searching the bush with other role-players, the man was located. “After an assessment was done, it was established that the male was shot in the right thigh. The man then started going into shock,” Govindasamy said. “After a quick search, responders, including CPF (community policing forum) members and security personnel, facilitated a makeshift carry board with straps and placed the male on the board before he was handed over to the medics for medical treatment.”

Govindasamy said there was no information as to how or why the man was shot. He added that the police were on the scene and would be investigating. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Bayview SAPS are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 25-year-old man was allegedly shot and wounded.

“It is alleged that the victim was found lying on the ground at Riversdale Road, behind the bushes on January 2, 2024. He sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Netshiunda said. In an unrelated incident, Govindasamy said that the PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador assisted Cartrack members in the recovery of a hijacked motor vehicle where the motorist was stabbed and dumped at Cuttings Beach. He said it is alleged the e-hailing driver had received a request for a pick-up in the Bluff area. Upon arrival, the “passengers” overpowered him while he was driving and stabbed him multiple times before throwing him out of the vehicle at Cuttings Beach.

"The suspects then drove the victim's vehicle to a complex in the Wentworth area before fleeing," Govindasamy said. The vehicle was successfully recovered, abandoned, and handed over to Wentworth SAPS and Cartrack.