Man sentenced to life and 43 years imprisonment for rape, robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault

Durban — A man whose co-accused died before the trial has been sentenced to life and 43 years imprisonment for raping, robbing, kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in 2020. KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that the Verulam Regional Court sentenced Vusi Simon Myandu, 34, to life and 43 years imprisonment for the rape, robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault of a 46-year-old woman in the Mount Moriah area in May 2020.

She said Myandu committed the offences in concert with a co-accused, who died before the start of the trial. “The state managed to successfully charge Myandu for the rape committed by his erstwhile co-conspirator, by proving that they acted for a common purpose,” Ramkisson-Kara said. Recalling what led to the incident, Ramkisson-Kara said that Myandu and the complainant met on Facebook, and he proposed love to her while using a false name.

After chatting for a few months, he led her to believe that their relationship was serious and told her that he wanted to introduce her to his family. They decided to meet and on the day of the incident, the complainant went to meet him. Upon meeting him, he suggested that they use a short cut (through some bushes) to get to his home and she agreed. “On this path, they met his co-conspirator. Myandu took out a knife and demanded the complainant’s two cellphones and her money. Each man took one cellphone. They took her deeper into the bushes and tied her hands and legs. They left her there for a few hours and on their return Myandu sexually assaulted and raped her. He then gave his co-conspirator a chance to rape her as well. Thereafter they fled, leaving her there,” Ramkisson-Kara said. “She went to the police, however, Myandu was untraceable as he had given her a false name. The police task team got involved and the men were arrested a few weeks later. They were found with the complainant’s cellphones in their possession. The complainant was taken to the Phoenix Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC), where she received the necessary psycho-social services, counselling, and support.”

Ramkisson-Kara said that in court, Prosecutor Ishara Sewnarayan led the testimonies of the complainant, the first report and the doctor from the TCC. Sewnarayan also led the evidence of the ID parade where the complainant identified the men, and DNA evidence linking them to the rapes. Sewnarayan handed in a Victim Impact Statement compiled by the complainant and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Bongiwe Qwabe, wherein the complainant said that she has lost all hope in love and men. She said that she is struggling to live with the stigma of being raped. “Myandu was sentenced to life and 20 years imprisonment for the rapes (three counts), three years imprisonment for sexual assault, five years imprisonment for kidnapping, and 15 years imprisonment for robbery. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently resulting in an effective sentence of life imprisonment. Further, the court declared him unfit to possess a firearm,” Ramkisson-Kara said.