Man shot multiple times in Durban North

Durban — A man has been admitted to hospital following an attempt on his life late on Saturday night in Durban North. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Greenwood Park police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 35-year-old man was shot on Saturday at Desai Crescent, Effingham Heights.

“The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Netshiunda said. “The victim alleged that while he was standing with his wife, who was inside the vehicle, an unknown man came from the bushes and opened fire at him.” Netshiunda said the motive was unknown.

Meanwhile, Swift Private Security said that at about 11.30pm, the company received numerous reports of a shooting at a shop on Desai Crescent, Effingham Heights. The Swift Private Security Control Centre dispatched multiple vehicles, which arrived at the scene immediately. Swift Private Security said that according to witnesses, they were at the shop when two men emerged from an unidentified vehicle with firearms and began firing at a resident, hitting the victim multiple times.

“The victim was immediately taken to the hospital privately for urgent medical care,” Swift Private Security said. “The motive behind the shooting remains unclear at this point.” Swift Private Security said Greenwood Park SAPS attended the scene.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, it is alleged that on January 16, on North Coast Road in Briardene, a 50-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by an unknown suspect. Another man was shot at but he did not sustain injuries. Greenwood Park SAPS was investigating charges of murder and attempted murder. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said the deceased had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Despite the quick response, the individual displayed no signs of life. The victim had unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene by Netcare 911 paramedics.