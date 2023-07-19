Man succumbs to injuries two days after fist fight with drinking buddy

Durban — A 30-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained during an altercation with his drinking buddy. The incident took place at Redcliffe, near Verulam, on Tuesday afternoon.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Pram Balram said that Rusa received a call from the Verulam SAPS at approximately 2.06pm on Tuesday, requesting assistance to conduct a declaration of death at an informal area on Oakford Road in Redcliffe. On arrival, Rusa officers were directed to a house where the unresponsive man was found lying in his bed. The victim showed no signs of life and was confirmed to be deceased. According to his family, the man had been involved in a fist fight with a drinking buddy on Sunday.

“It was reported that the victim had sought medical attention at a local hospital the following day, where he was treated for his injuries and then discharged. “The deceased spent the next two days in bed recuperating. His family realised that there was something amiss on Tuesday afternoon, after he failed to wake up. Upon further investigation, they found that he was unresponsive,” Balram said. He added that the suspect’s identity was known, and that he was being sought by the authorities.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that a case of murder had been registered with Verulam police. He said they were investigating a case of murder, but no one had been arrested yet. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a man in his 20s was stabbed and killed while waiting for his transport on the N2 near the Umhlanga Bridge in uMhlanga on Tuesday night. After being called out, ER24 paramedics arrived on scene at 7.50pm to find a man lying on the pavement, surrounded by a number of his relatives. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said medics quickly assessed the man and found that he had already succumbed to the stab wound to his chest.