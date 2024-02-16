Manage your kitchen like a professional chef

Durban — The Spar Group believes that prioritising food management, buying local, reducing waste and improper food storage and portion control can help many South Africans in current times. Spar says that with the increasing cost of living and rising food prices, it is becoming increasingly important for shoppers to manage their kitchen costs and make their grocery budget work for them.

For those responsible for grocery shopping and meal preparation, navigating budget spending can be daunting, especially when there is very little left after accommodation, transport, school fees, and other expenses are paid – a situation that many South Africans are currently facing. The Spar Group’s national PR, communications and sponsorship manager Mpudi Maubane said: “Applying some thinking and practices of professional chefs is sure to help you save time, money and reduce the stress associated with providing nutritious meals for those counting on you to keep them healthy, happy, and satisfied.” Prioritise food management: Most chefs, restaurant managers and owners prioritise food cost and food management. They keep a finger on the pulse of what is coming in and going out of their kitchens daily. They physically take stock, create detailed inventory lists, keep an eye on the markets and prices and track and tweak menus depending on what is available on any given day.

Buy local: Professional chefs take pride in sourcing both local and seasonal ingredients, especially fresh produce, meat and dairy. Seasonal and local produce are often cheaper, with only imported produce available off-season (which is far more expensive). Reduce waste: Ask professionals in a commercial kitchen what the most expensive food items are and you will be surprised at the answers you get. You may imagine that they will respond with steak, prawns or lobster, but that is not it. It is waste. This can be food that has spoiled before getting cooked and served or food that is left uneaten on customers’ plates. Food that ends up in the bin has been paid for but has not in any way contributed to the establishment’s profitability. Similarly, in your kitchen, wasted food does not benefit your household in any way at all. Instead, it is a direct waste of money – money that could be used elsewhere. It is vital, therefore, to think carefully about the food that goes to waste in your kitchen. Every time you have to throw away a bag of spoiled tomatoes or a watery cucumber or empty a plate into the trash, ask yourself why and try to calculate the cost of what is being discarded. This is a great start to consciously deciding to reduce food wastage and better manage the food that your constrained budget allows you to buy.

The Spar Group says that being deliberate in how you purchase, store, prepare, and serve food is guaranteed to make your food budget stretch further. Picture: Scott Warman/Unsplash Improper food storage and portion control: Careful consideration is required across the entire meal planning flow – at every step – to make your budget work comfortably. Uncooked food that gets thrown away usually means that it was not refrigerated or stored correctly, whereas uneaten cooked food is often the result of poor meal planning or portion control. Try monitoring what you’re throwing away, how often and why, and then adjust your menu, portions, or dishes to prevent wastage. Let’s illustrate this with a common example of providing a steak dinner for a family of four – two adults and two children. The default for many home cooks is to purchase a piece of steak for each family member and ordinarily plan to serve it with chips or mashed potatoes, some gravy, and some vegetables for a balanced meal. What if you reconsidered the portion size for each family member? Could you get away with buying only three pieces of steak – because children usually eat smaller portions? Can you still serve mash but substitute the potatoes for carrots? This would be both cheaper and healthier, maybe even tastier, as carrots are sweeter and may be preferred by children over potatoes. Perhaps invest a little time and make your gravy from the pan drippings from cooking the steak instead of a store-bought sachet. Give it a try! A little rethink, some creativity, and a desire to save, and you just may impress yourself.

Maubane said: “Being deliberate in how you purchase, store, prepare, and serve food is guaranteed to make your food budget stretch further. “Our website, spar.co.za, has a variety of recipes, tips, and tricks guaranteed to help with cost-saving meal plans and ingredient substitutions, while the internet is filled with advice on eliminating food waste, proper food storage, freezing guidelines for cooked and uncooked dishes, and tasty ways to turn leftovers into delicious meals. “With a bit of effort, you can make your food budget work better for you and still serve wholesome, nutritious meals to your loved ones. The money you save initially can be put towards the purchase of kitchen essentials like airtight storage bins and containers – to use in your fridge, freezer, and pantry – that will mean even more savings in the long run,” Maubane said.