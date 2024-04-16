Manhunt for murder suspects in Inanda killing spree

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka has called on the public to help police with the manhunt for the murder suspects who killed three people in Inanda on Tuesday. Hlomuka appealed to the community to help police officers with intelligence information to apprehend the suspects.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police launched a manhunt for an unknown number of suspects who shot and killed three people and attempted to kill another in the Nhlungwane area in Inanda in the early hours of Tuesday. Netshiunda said police responded to reports of a shooting on Mpunzi Road. Upon arrival, the body of a man believed to be in his early 40s and a 24-year-old woman were found lying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene. A few meters away from the first crime scene, another man’s body, believed to be 50-years-old was found inside his room in a cottage, also with gunshot wounds. His neighbour was also shot but survived unharmed, Netshiunda said.

“Information at police disposal at this stage suggests that an unknown number of suspects shot the man and a woman and proceeded to a nearby house where they demanded keys for a minibus taxi from female occupants of the house. The females escaped unharmed and the suspects took the spare key for the minibus taxi. “The same suspects are believed to have continued to the cottages down the road where they shot the third victim and took the original keys before driving off with the minibus taxi. The minibus taxi was found abandoned in the Ntuzuma area,” Netshiunda said. Netshiunda added: “Earlier on Monday evening, a man was shot and killed a few meters from where the man and the woman were killed. It is not yet clear if the incident is linked to the triple murder.”

He said anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts or any information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111. The bodies of a man and a woman were found lying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Meters away, another man’s body was found in a cottage with gunshot wounds. | SAPS Hlomuka said: “We appeal to members of the community to come forward with information that will assist law enforcement to track and apprehend these wanted suspects. Active community participation is an important aspect of our heightened war against crime.” “Our integrated approach to crime prevention is also dependent on members of voluntary crime-fighting structures playing an active role in augmenting the work done by law enforcement. Indeed, community safety is our collective responsibility,” Hlomuka said.