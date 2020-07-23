Mariannhill truck owner gunned down in driveway

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - POLICE are searching for the men who shot dead a truck owner and wounded his sister at their front gate in Demat near Mariannhill, west of Durban. Dayalan Rodney Govender, 25, was shot four times and died in his driveway on Tuesday night. His sister Melissa Govender, 31, is recovering in hospital after a bullet “deep” grazed her forehead. Govender’s wife, Leesha Haripersad, 26, said they had finished supper and went to bed. Her husband then received a phone call from someone at his driveway gate. “When he went out, I heard bangs. I ran out and saw Melissa and my husband sprawled on the floor, bleeding.” Reverend Moses Pillay from Tyrant Protection Services said the caller allegedly stated he had diesel to sell.

“He knew Rodney has trucks and runs a transport company. He was shot four times in the body. Six bullet cartridges were found on the scene. This is such an unfortunate incident. The family had worked tremendously hard to build up their business,” he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said nothing was taken and that Mariannhill SAPS was investigating charges of murder and attempted murder.

Govender has two cargo delivery trucks and a tipper.

The couple have a 15-month- old daughter and Haripersad is six months pregnant.

“He was a bit stressed because a truck had an engine problem. He was expecting the engine back on Thursday. He was looking forward to our second child. He said they will grow up and look after him one day. Now my children will grow up without a father,” Haripersad said.

Krishnavelli Govender said her son was well respected in the community.

“He was the breadwinner. I stood by the door and heard shots. If someone had a problem with him, they should have spoken to me. Who will support his family? My son is gone. My daughter is in hospital. No mother would like this.”

Daily News