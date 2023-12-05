Matric exams have gone well, says Education Department

Durban — With just a day before the end of the National Senior Certificate exams, the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, said there had been no leaks of the exam papers and everything had gone well. Recently, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education refuted claims that there was a leak of an exam question paper at Karina Secondary School.

MEC Mbali Frazer said they had full confidence in their vigilant invigilators who were “working tirelessly to maintain the integrity of the entire examination process”. “As the KZN Department of Education, we reiterate our confidence in our examination system. The examination system is designed such that even minor human error is easily picked up and quickly corrected,” said Frazer. Motshekga said the department had done all it can to ensure the final matric exams went smoothly.

“At all times we aim to conduct our exams error-free and uphold the integrity of our certificate. We did all we could possibly do to support the children,” Motshekga said. The exams started on October 30 with more than 717 377 full-time candidates and 181 143 part-time candidates in the public education system registered to write the final exam across 6 898 centres nationwide. The exams will finish tomorrow (Wednesday). “We can confirm that these exams went well. Up to date, 225 papers have been written. We are only left with six papers before we finish the exams,” said Motshekga.

She added that the department had noted with concern learners hosting and attending pens-down parties. "What is clear is that as much as it really is the time for celebrating, hundreds of our children are overindulging in alcohol, binge drinking and even finding themselves against the law. At this stage, we want to urge parents, communities and caregivers to support their kids to stay safe and grow," she said.