Matric Rage Festival hits KZN

Durban — As matric learners finished their exams on Friday, the teens are ready to let off some steam and party at the annual matric rage festivals. Two big matric rage festivals kicked off in Ballito and Plettenberg Bay on Friday and will run until next Sunday.

Thousands of school leavers will be heading to the coastal towns to be a part of the week-long Rage Festival. Passports, which are tickets that grant festival goers access to the Sound Factory, pool parties, club nights and more cost from R1 550 for the Sound Factory passport to R3 700 for the black passport. The black passport gives VVIP access to the Sound Factory, guaranteed Rage Nightclub, guaranteed Rage Day Party, express queueing, Sound Factory private trailer bathrooms, Sound Factory bottle service, Rage Black Terrace Access and behind-the-DJ Deck access.

Among the local and international artists to perform are Ame Live, Francis Mercier, Nervo, Stimming, Colyn, Lady Zamar, Zakes Bantwini, Uncle Waffles, Sun-El Musician and Dbn Gogo. Festival organiser Brendan Keen said they had sold out around 900 of the premium package of their black passports two months ago. “The platinum pass for R2 700 is still available. We expect about 4 000 festival goers this year.

“The Sound Factory is the flagship venue in Ballito, which is set up for 5 000 people. At the festival site there are three dance floors, a slip-and-slide dance floor, a beer and bar tent, food vendors and private areas for black passport holders. We also use nightclubs and other venues in and around Durban. “The majority of the day events take place at hotels where ragers are staying with pool parties at a number of uMhlanga resorts, as well as beach events in Ballito and uMhlanga,” said Keen. Keen said they were working with two security companies, as well as Red Frogs – a volunteer support network for students who help by walking ragers home safely, help out in difficult situations and provide counselling support. He said they also provided a shuttle service to and from events.

He said this year was the 21st hosting of the festival. “This has become a target event for teens. Hitting rage is the epitome of completing school and a rite of passage into adulthood. “Pre-Covid we had 6 500 to 7 000 passports and day tickets which sold from R500 to R1 000. Covid changed the landscape of eventing. Last year we did just more than 2 500,” he said.

Keen said 65% of ragers were from Joburg and Pretoria. KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer discouraged learners from participating in the pens down and rage parties because they tended to be extremely dangerous to themselves. Linda Mncube, chief executive officer of Enterprise Ilembe, said with Rage the accommodation occupancy in Ballito was 70% full.

"We are expecting a bumper weekend going into the festive season when we are expecting 100% occupancy during the peak period from December 15 to January 5. "Rage has an impact on the economy in a positive manner in the build-up to the festive season," said Mncube.