Media shown why Durban’s a holiday destination of choice

APHIWE MTHEMBU Durban — Members of the media in South Africa were recently taken on a 3-day tour of Durban’s tourist attractions.

The Durban Tourism Department engaged them in fast-paced team-building activities on the Golden Mile promenade. The tour included a spin on Segways, a visit to the Zulu moon gondolas at the Point Waterfront and uShaka Marine World. The teams also visited local restaurants, including the Rocket, for dinner and a look at the nightlife.

Day two of the tour included visiting some of Durban’s culinary hot spots, such as Cowfish, Authentiq, Madam and Sir and Sofra Istanbul on Florida Road. Members of the media ahead of their team building challenge. Picture: Supplied The National Media Hosting Tour led to a sundowner and the cook-off challenge at Silokazis @ Inanda Dam. The media were also treated to a luxury boat cruise, and speed boat and helicopter rides. The cook-off was a Durban culinary showcase by chefs from the best of Durban township venues, namely the Magaba Lounge in Hammersdale and the Coastal Lounge.

The media tour concluded at Highstakes in Cato Ridge, with several thrilling experiences, such as trying out the zipline, quad biking and clay pigeon shooting. Thembo Ntuli, eThekwini Municipality’s economic development and planning committee chairperson, said Durban has a solid relationship with stakeholders to continue positioning the city as a destination choice. “We do not want Durban to be known only as a place where the ocean is the only talking point. We want people to know that we have beautiful destinations and accommodation. Our aim is to give exposure and revenue streams to our industry players, including hotels and B&Bs, restaurants and other tourism products, and revenue,” he said.

“Through our Durban Tourism wing, there are so many initiatives we have embarked on to ensure growth within the sector, such as our brainchild, the Durban Tourism Business Awards, which are now in their third year,” said Ntuli. uShaka Marine World. Durban continues to receive notable accolades for its tourism offerings. The city has been named for the past three years in a row by the World Travel Awards as Africa’s Leading Festival and Event Destination. Durban Tourism deputy head Winile Mntungwa says Durban has more to offer beyond dipping into the beaches.