Men linked to shooting of pregnant woman in court

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – Two men from a hijacking syndicate and possibly linked to a shooting in Overport, where a couple got caught in the crossfire, are expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court today. On July 16, Omar Ismail, 30, and his wife, Asmaa, 26, were returning to their home in Overport when they were caught in the crossfire between police and hijackers. Their VW Polo was riddled with bullets. A bullet hit Omar, an employee at an accounting firm, in the back of the head. Asmaa, a medical technologist, was shot in both legs while seated in the back seat with her 21-month-old daughter. Bullets grazed the arm and stomach of their daughter, Yusraa. Asmaa was two months’ pregnant. She sustained blood loss from her right leg and suffered severe tissue, muscle and bone damage. To save her baby, her leg had to be amputated below the knee. Asmaa’s mother, Rehana Mahomed, said she wanted justice.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said five suspects tried to hijack the couple.

“Police approached the suspects and a shoot-out ensued. The suspects fled. A case of attempted murder and attempted hijacking was opened at Mayville police station.”

Mbele said a firearm with its serial number filed off was recovered at the scene. The suspects were travelling in a stolen Toyota Etios.

On Friday, the driver of a Golf 7 GTI was hijacked in Merebank by three men who got out of a white BMW.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the Golf was tracked to Umlazi.

“Two men, aged 20 and 25, were arrested. The suspects were also found in possession of two unlicensed firearms, ammunition, balaclavas and gloves.

’’The vehicle used in the car-jacking was found in Bellair. This vehicle was hijacked from Bluff Road in September.

’’A motorist parked his vehicle outside his workplace. Hijackers with firearms pulled him out of his vehicle and drove off,” Gwala said.

Cases of car-jacking were opened at Wentworth and Brighton Beach SAPS.

Sources said the syndicate hijacked cars and bakkies in most parts of Durban. The men could be linked to 14 hijacking cases and a business robbery.

Daily News