Ngema made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend Bianca Khuzwayo, who was also a metro police officer, in their flat in Durban last month.

Durban — Murder-accused Durban metro police officer Sizwe Ngema is to be sent for mental assessment before he begins with his bail application.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender told the court that Ngema will be sent for a mental assessment. Ngema was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services in Westville until his next appearance on Monday.

It is alleged that Ngema recorded a video clip on his cellphone of Bianca taking her last breath with a knife lodged in her neck. The clip was circulated on social media platforms.

Khuzwayo and Ngema, both metro police officers, were believed to be a couple. Pictures of them together went viral on social media platforms. A picture shows the seemingly happy couple at a clinic with an ultrasound image on a screen in the background, indicating they were expecting a child.