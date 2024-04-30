Durban — Murder-accused Durban metro police officer Sizwe Ngema is to be sent for mental assessment before he begins with his bail application.
Ngema made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend Bianca Khuzwayo, who was also a metro police officer, in their flat in Durban last month.
Prosecutor Calvin Govender told the court that Ngema will be sent for a mental assessment. Ngema was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services in Westville until his next appearance on Monday.
It is alleged that Ngema recorded a video clip on his cellphone of Bianca taking her last breath with a knife lodged in her neck. The clip was circulated on social media platforms.
Khuzwayo and Ngema, both metro police officers, were believed to be a couple. Pictures of them together went viral on social media platforms. A picture shows the seemingly happy couple at a clinic with an ultrasound image on a screen in the background, indicating they were expecting a child.
WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.
Daily News