Mercedes-Benz taken in a house robbery in uMdloti recovered in Cato Manor

Durban — After robbing a house of its household electrical items and jewellery in uMdloti, the suspects fled in the victim’s Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Tuesday afternoon, before 2.30pm, the Marshall Security Emergency Centre was alerted via a community WhatsApp Crime Alert Group that a house robbery had just occurred at a non-client’s premises on Second Avenue in the uMdloti area.

“Multiple armed responsive officers were dispatched promptly to the scene, and measures were immediately implemented to prevent the suspects from leaving uMdloti but unfortunately, the suspects managed to escape,” Powell said. “During the robbery, various household electrical items and jewellery including the victim’s Mercedes-Benz B-Class, which is not fitted with a tracking device, were stolen.” Powell said that their Special Operations Team began searching for the stolen vehicle taken during the robbery.

“After an extensive search, the vehicle was later recovered in the Cato Manor area, abandoned and locked, with no suspects in sight. The vehicle was recovered by our Special Ops Team with the assistance of the Cato Manor SAPS Trio Crimes Unit,” Powell said. He said the vehicle was transported to Cato Manor for further investigation and processing. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said Durban North police were investigating a case of house robbery following an incident that occurred on October 10, 2023, at uMdloti South Beach.