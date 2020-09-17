Merebank gran strangled in front of two-year-old grandchild and domestic worker

Durban - A 56-year-old Merebank woman was strangled during a house robbery yesterday. Her domestic worker, who was assaulted and tied up, managed to break free. She alerted neighbours who found Pam Govender dead in her bedroom. Dhevan Govindasamy, spokesperson for private security company PT Alarms Tactical Unit, said Govender, her two-year-old grandchild and her domestic worker were in the house when they were accosted by three men. “They were tied up. The suspects ransacked the house. It is alleged the woman died as a result of strangulation. The suspects fled with jewellery and other items,” Govindasamy said.

A neighbour alleged that the men had climbed over his fence to get into Govender’s yard.

He said the family’s Rottweiler did not attack the men because it was tied to the kennel.

“She heard the dog bark, and when she came to the door, they attacked her. Nobody heard her screams. We are shocked,” a neighbour said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the incident happened at 8.30am and that two men entered the house and tied up the domestic worker and the grandchild with cables.

Gwala confirmed Govender had been strangled.

“The suspects allegedly ransacked the house and left with cellphones and other household items. A case of murder and house robbery has been opened at Wentworth police station.”

A relative described Govender as a bubbly person who participated in several Durban athletic events. She was a housewife who took care of her grandson. She lived with her husband, son and daughter-in-law.

“No one should die in such a situation. The people who have done this must be caught and put behind bars.”

Meanwhile, two families also became victims of house robberies in Phoenix yesterday.

Gwala said in one incident four men held up a family at 6.30am when the victim opened the gate.

“Two of the robbers had firearms. They pushed him inside the house. They took car keys, cellphones, a handbag containing cards and a wallet.”

Phoenix SAPS are investigating cases of house robbery.

Daily News