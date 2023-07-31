Merebank kids learn to fish

Durban — Approximately 50 children learnt how to fish during the Cuttings Fishing Forum annual event in Merebank, south of Durban on Saturday. The forum was established in 2019 as an NPO to give back skills development to the community said Rishi Ganas, the chairperson.

Ganas said the forum handed out rods and reels to the youth, who were taught the basics of fishing like how to tie a trace and hook. Ganas said the youth were also taught the laws surrounding fishing, why a licence was important and to keep the beaches clean. “With the rising unemployment rate most of the youth are sitting at home idle. This skill set can inspire them to fish and put food on their tables. I was impressed with the turnout and the enthusiasm shown by the participants,” Ganas said. The forum also handed out warm hats to keep the fisher folk warm and hats to protect them from sunburn.

John Peter, the chairman of the KZN Subsistence Fishing Forum (KZNSFF) said the Cuttings Fishing Forum was affiliated to the KZNSFF. Peter said the youth development programme invited youths from various schools to learn some basic skills about fishing. “They were given rods, reels and some basic tackle as well as theoretical and practical training. This initiative is an ongoing exercise and has previously been undertaken at many areas along the KZN coastline targeting mainly youths from the poor, disadvantaged communities,” Peter said.

Peter said their philosophy was to teach the youths the skills of fishing so that they can one day catch fish and put food on their tables. “Considering the high unemployment level and the number of people living below the poverty line, these kids can then be able to sustain a living. We do not want our youths to be idle and get hooked on substance abuse like drugs or alcohol,” Peter said. Peter said they engaged in these programmes to ensure that the youths are able to provide for their families and not be caught up in any form of criminality.