Metro cop accused of killing girlfriend – case postponed

Durban — Amid a harrowing incident involving a Durban metro police officer, urgency mounts to address gender-based violence (GBV) within law enforcement, as highlighted by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development. The department issued a statement following the appearance of the officer, Sizwe Ngema, 27, in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he faced allegations of murdering his girlfriend, Bianca Khuzwayo, 23, at a flat on Joseph Nduli Street on Sunday.

The State said it intended to oppose his bail, as it was a serious offence related to domestic violence and gender-based violence. The matter was adjourned to April 9 for further bail investigation. Ngema was remanded into custody. It is alleged that Ngema recorded a video clip on his phone of Khuzwayo taking her last breath with a knife lodged in her neck. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that it was reported that the couple were drinking alcohol when the man allegedly stabbed her.

“It was also reported that the suspect took videos and pictures of the woman taking her last breath and sent such to several people, including posting them on social media. Although the abuse of liquor and other substances could be attributed to the suspect’s actions it is not yet clear what could have led to the stabbing,” said Netshiunda. Khuzwayo and Ngema, both metro police officers, were believed to be a couple. Pictures of them together have gone viral on social media platforms. A picture shows them at an unknown clinic with an ultrasound image on a screen in the background. They seemed happy together, indicating that they were expecting a child. Bianca Khuzwayo and Sizwe Ngema KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has underscored the urgent need for comprehensive measures to prevent such tragedies in the future involving law enforcement officers as they are expected to be at the forefront in ending the scourge.

“There is an urgency to address GBV within law enforcement ranks. The police’s swift response in these GBV cases is commended, and it should be followed by thorough investigations to ensure perpetrators face justice without exception. We must be committed to all efforts to eradicate GBV from communities,” she said. Khoza wants the court to set an example with the perpetrators of these crimes. “It must be clear that no one is above the law,” said Khoza.

South African political parties have shown their deepest sympathy and unwavering support. DA spokesperson on social development Mmabatho Tembe said the reality is that no one is safe in the province. Tembe said that promises by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, that citizens would receive panic buttons connected to SAPS stations, rang hollow.

“There were assurances that SAPS officers will receive training on how to deal with GBV, along with increased psychological evaluation in a province plagued by violence. Last month, while the rest of the world celebrated International Women’s Day, four women were murdered and 66 were violently assaulted in South Africa,” Tembe said. She added that the information formed part of a report submitted to the national portfolio committee on police, of which the DA is a member. Shockingly, Tembe said, the same report also exposed that between April and September last year, 165 SAPS members were identified as alleged perpetrators of domestic violence. The Inkatha Freedom Party Youth Brigade (IFPYB) denounced all forms of GBV and called for justice to be served as well as for bail to be denied for Ngema.