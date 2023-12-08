Durban — Children living with cerebral palsy were showered with Christmas gifts by the Daily News Milk Fund at the KZN Cerebral Palsy Association at Cowies Hill Park, near Pinetown. The initiative, which aims to support non-governmental organisations and those making a difference in people’s lives, also featured the al-Imdaad Foundation as the partner who purchased the gift items.

Daily News editor Ayanda Mdluli thanked the organisation for helping society and the role it plays for children living with cerebral palsy. “I am humbled to be part of the Daily News Milk Fund. The fund is always there to help wherever we can and we as Independent Media are here to serve the community and make it a better place. We’ve been doing this for 145 years and hope to continue in the next 145 years,” said Mdluli. Corporate social investment manager of Independent Media and project manager for The Daily News Milk Fund, Sameera Kareem, said the initiative is one close to her heart.

“Fulfilling items on their wish list and spreading festive cheer with gifts for the dedicated staff was a joyous occasion. Our partnership with the al-Imdaad Foundation magnified the impact of our contribution, fostering a spirit of collaboration for a greater cause. “We would like to extend our gratitude to Arrow Cash & Carry for their generous discount, enhancing the reach of our donation and exemplifying the power of community support. “I believe that by working together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve,” she said.

The Cerebral Palsy Association was initiated in 1969, to provide support services and care to the cerebral palsied community. Its mission is to promote the well-being of the cerebral palsied and raise funds to support institutions which will provide services such as awareness programmes, treatment, employment and residential facilities. Linda Naik of the KZN Cerebral Palsy Association thanked the Daily News and al-Imdaad Foundation for reaching out to the organisation and appealed for more donations.

“We do not get any funding from the government and our aim is to raise funds in order to keep the place open. We are really trying to raise more funds as much as we can. That is why we are having the Christmas fund-raiser this weekend. “We are also appealing to good Samaritans to desperately help us with a bigger vehicle which will help us transport our children,” she said. Gift items included hygiene packs, food and a wheelchair. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.