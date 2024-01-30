Minibus taxi stolen in the Western Cape recovered in Durban

Durban — Police have confirmed that a minibus taxi stolen from the Western Cape was found abandoned on a property in Glen Ashley, Durban earlier this week. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Tuesday morning, at approximately 10.55, members of their Special Operations Team were activated to assist Cartrack in locating a Foton minibus which had been fraudulently stolen earlier this month in the Western Cape area.

“Our members promptly headed to the vehicle’s last known location which was in a property on Newport Avenue in the Glen Ashley area,” Powell said. “Responding efficiently, our team arrived within eight minutes of activation by Cartrack. The vehicle was successfully recovered, found abandoned in a joint effort by the Marshall Security Special Ops Team, the Cartrack ground team, and Durban North SAPS.” Powell added that the recovered minibus was then transported to Durban North SAPS for further investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “We can confirm a minibus taxi was found abandoned. No arrests have been made.” Marshall Security has been instrumental in the recovery of several vehicles stolen outside Durban or other provinces. In September last year, members of the Special Operations Team were activated to assist Netstar car tracking with locating a grey Toyota Fortuner stolen in the Empangeni area. The stolen Fortuner and the suspects’ vehicle – a blue Renault Sandero – were spotted travelling on the R102, near the Umhlali and Shakaskraal areas. Both vehicles were intercepted and a total of four suspects were apprehended.

It was established that the suspects’ vehicle had been stolen in June last year in the Durbanville, Cape Town, area and was fitted with false number plates and a licence disc. Upon searching the suspects’ vehicle, a 16-channel signal jammer used to jam vehicle-tracking devices was found. A vehicle computer box used to steal vehicles was also recovered. The stolen Toyota Fortuner, which had been stripped and fitted with false plates, together with the suspects’ vehicle and all four suspects were transported to Umhlali SAPS for further investigation and processing. Police said they arrested three suspects aged 24, 28 and 42 for the possession of suspected stolen property.

In the same month, the Special Ops Team were mobilised to help Cartrack locate a Toyota Fortuner reported stolen from the Pietermaritzburg area. “After a lengthy tracking effort, members of our Special Ops Team, Cartrack ground team and the KwaMashu SAPS Trio Crimes Unit resulted in the successful recovery of the stolen vehicle. It was located abandoned in a garage within the KwaMashu area,” said a spokesperson. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.